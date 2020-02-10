Ford Foundation invests USD25 Million in fighting inequality

By Deo Wasswa

Ford Foundation, a United States based organization has earmarked US$25 million an equivalent to 92 trillion Uganda shillings to address the challenge of inequality in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The five year program will ensure to strengthen the capabilities of the three governments, private sector, civil society organizations towards making the situation of their citizens much better.

According to Maurice Makoloo, Ford foundation regional director East Africa, the major factor that fueling inequality among people in the East African region is corruption. The project therefore will be set to the tackle this challenge.

He says this kind of inequality is dangerous and is killing hope among citizens because they don’t have equal opportunities across all sectors including education, accessing better health services, decision making among others