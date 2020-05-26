Foreign Affairs ministry plans to repatriate Ugandans suffering due COVID19 effects

By Robert Segawa

Cabinet has approved proposals to repatriate Ugandans stuck abroad due to the Corona virus pandemic.

A special committee has now been instituted to come up with guidelines by Thursday this week on how this shall be implemented.

This is after over 300 Ugandan teachers who have been working in China cried out for help from government after spending five months without a pay.

The 300 are among 2500 Ugandans who have expressed interest to return home mainly from China and United Arab Emirates.

Over 300 Ugandans are said to have so far registered to be repatriated.

Patrick Mugoya the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the minister will present details of planned repatriation before Parliament.