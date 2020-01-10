Foreigner accused of defilement to be sent for treatment in own country

By Sania Babirye

The Masaka high Court might be forced to allow a 79 year old Germany National Bernhard Bery Glaser who is charged with aggravated defilement and child trafficking to travel to his native country for treatment .

This is after his lawyers led by Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochenge presented another medical report from the Director of Uganda cancer institute Jackson Oryemu stating that Blazer’ had terminal skin cancer called melanoma which has spread to other parts of his body and is in urgent need of proper medical attention that cannot be provided by Uganda’s cancer institute.

In July 2019, Blazer had asked for bail, however Justice Winfred Nabisinde denied him bail after the institute had stated that the cancer was manageable here in Uganda.

He has now been ordered to stay at the cancer institute until the 27th of this month when court will deliver it’s ruling on his bail application.

The foreigner who was based in Kalangala district and was running an NGO Ssese Humanitarian services for over 10 years at Mwena was charged in March this year with 28 counts of child trafficking and kidnap and pleaded not guilty before Masaka High court.

He was apparently running the said organisation claiming to be looking after and rehabilitating child victims of sexual violence, sex trafficking and those who are at risk of sex abuse before turning on them and sexually assaulting them and trafficking them.

By the time of his arrest he was looking after 20 girls between the age of 3 to 20 years of age.

The suspect who had been in Uganda since 2007 was arrested on charges of defiling 18 minors although he was later set free and during his recent arrest by security operatives from the CID, 11 children were also rescued from his care.

So far two girls of twelve and fourteen years accused him of defiling them since 2007.