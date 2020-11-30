fine
Former Maracha district HR in trouble over double salaries

By Sania Babirye
The anti corruption court has ordered the former Human Resource Officer of Maracha District Local Government to pay a 7.5 million court fine or in default serve three years imprisonment for abuse of Office and conspiracy to commit a felony.

This is after grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe found guilty Asizuwa Rogers of deliberately maintaining a 71 year old retired Civil Servant Aya Charles on the pay roll as Assistant Agricultural Officer yet he had transferred his services to NAADS; and the duo defrauded the District of UGX 16.950.500.

Court also uncovered that 71 year old Aya Charles used to draw two salaries from public service contrary to the Law; and out of the 470,000shs he would earn as Assistant Agricultural Officer, he would give Asizuwa a kick back of 200,000shs per month from March/2011 upto January/2014 when they were discovered.

Although Aya refunds the UGX 16.950.500 to Maracha District he will also be required to pay a fine of UGX1.5m or in default serve one year imprisonment. Despite of being remorseful they needed to give a deterrent sentence to the would be offenders in the future.

