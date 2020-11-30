Former Maracha district HR in trouble over double salaries

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption court has ordered the former Human Resource Officer of Maracha District Local Government to pay a 7.5 million court fine or in default serve three years imprisonment for abuse of Office and conspiracy to commit a felony.

This is after grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe found guilty Asizuwa Rogers of deliberately maintaining a 71 year old retired Civil Servant Aya Charles on the pay roll as Assistant Agricultural Officer yet he had transferred his services to NAADS; and the duo defrauded the District of UGX 16.950.500.

Court also uncovered that 71 year old Aya Charles used to draw two salaries from public service contrary to the Law; and out of the 470,000shs he would earn as Assistant Agricultural Officer, he would give Asizuwa a kick back of 200,000shs per month from March/2011 upto January/2014 when they were discovered.

Although Aya refunds the UGX 16.950.500 to Maracha District he will also be required to pay a fine of UGX1.5m or in default serve one year imprisonment. Despite of being remorseful they needed to give a deterrent sentence to the would be offenders in the future.