Four arrested over the death of lions at Queen Elizabeth National Park

By Moses Kidandi/ Annah Nafula

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of six lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park. They include Ampurira Brian 26 years, Tumuhire Vincent 49 years, Aliyo Robert 40 years and Miliango David 68 years.

The four were arrested during a joint operation mounted by UWA, UPDF and Police in Kyenyabutongo village, Rusoroza Parish, Kihihi Sub County, Kanungu District and have taken the security team to a location where three heads of lions were found hidden in a tree and the fourth one was buried with 15 legs under the same tree. The suspects said they dropped one leg in the park. Three bottles containing chemical commonly known as Furadan and a two litre Jerry can of lion fat oil were recovered in a banana plantation. Two spears, one panga and one hunting net were found hidden in a garden at the home of Tumuhire Vincent.

The carcases of the lions were discovered at Ishasha sector on Friday last week .The suspects are expected to be arraigned in the courts of law.

Uganda Wildlife Authority has applauded the security agencies that have tirelessly worked to have the offenders come to book.

Uganda boasts of a population of about five hundred lions. The Queen Elizabeth lions are commonly known as the tree climbing lions that give tourists a life time experience during their tours.