Four charged for trespassing

By Sania Babirye

Kajjansi magistrate court has charged four people with criminal trespass for trying to evict over 100 families from their land in Kajjansi Wakiso district.

They have appeared before Grade one magistrate Christine Nantenge and denied the charge.

They include Thomas Mbwayo, Ivan Lubowa residents of Sesa Kagulu , Mwasa Samuel a resident of Nakulabye and Mubiru Suraj a resident of Nsangi.

These are part of the 15 people who were arrested in sesa Kagulu in Kajjansi town council Wakiso district by the state house anti corruption unit led by col.Edith Nakalema .

These were trying to evict residents from over 100 families from their land amounting to 4 square miles.

According to prosecution led by Harriet Nakigozi states that between the month of July and December 2019, the suspects conspired with 85 year old Sematimba Kyobe a resident of Buuga in Wakiso district and Walugembe Lawrence a resident of Sesa Kagulu to evict over 100 families from land belonging to Degedege Henry by threatening to harm him.

The court has also issued criminal summons to Walugembe and Sematimba to appear in court on the 27th of January2020 and adjourned the case until then.