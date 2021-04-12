Four convicted of killing Mityana Business man

By Sania Babirye

The Kampala High Court has convicted four people for murder of a Mityana business man Kasadha Mulinde Kimbugwe over land wrangles in 2019.

Kampala High Court Judge Wilson Kwesiga convicted the four led by Ibrahim Muyingo the area LC1 chairperson of Minana-Galabi on grounds that prosecution had adduced sufficient evidence to prove the said murder.

However, justice Kwesiga acquitted the other two accused including Rev.Fr.Lawrence Muduse Yawe over the said murder.

The convicts have further been remanded back to Kitalya government prison until tomorrow when they will be sentenced.

Prosecution states that the accused persons on August 7th 2019 at Minana-Galabi village, Ttamu Division, Mityana municipality in the Mityana District, unlawfully with malice aforethought killed a one Kasadha Mulinde Kimbugwe.

According to evidence adduced by Prosecutions, the deceased was found with his his head cut off by the accused persons over a one square mile land.

The head was found near the homes of the convicts who had publicly threatened to kill him.

Prosecution also claimed that on that fateful day, the deceased before he met his death was moving around the village, giving out letters to tenants who were squatting on his land which covered four villages including, Minana, Galabi, Jabukw and Jamuvole in Tamu Division in Mitiyana.