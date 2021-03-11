French Development Agency boosts agricultural and rural finance with 2.9 MILLION Euros

By Gloria Nakiyimba

In a bid to enhance development of agriculture and rural finance, the French Development Agency has signed two financing agreements of a total of 2.9 million Euros approximately 12.9 billion Uganda shillings with Soluti Finance East Africa.

Mr,Hatem Chakroun, the Agence Francaise de Développement; the French development agency country director said 2.4 million euros will enable Soluti to finance agricultural projects in order to improve living conditions for rural populations, and increase farmers income.

It will also create employment opportunities in the rural areas that are currently under served by the financial system.

Another grant of €500, 000 will be dedicated to capacity building targeting Soluti and its beneficiaries

This will strengthen the capacity of Soluti, a financial institution reinforce its gender equality response and its agricultural sector portfolio, strengthen capacity for its partners and support implementations of the credit line.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement the French ambassador to Uganda His excellency Jules Armand Aniambossou noted that “ a concessional long term line of credit to a microfinance institution will enable them to serve under served population and finance projects in the agricultural and rural sector on very favorable terms”.

Ambassador Jules Armand added that the the new financing is a sign of France’s commitment to support Uganda in promoting mobilization of financial institutions in order to achieve productive and resilient agriculture

Mr. Paul Katende the Chief Executive officer signed the agreement on behalf of Soluti at a ceremony held at the French ambassador’s residence in Nakasero

In his speech ADF country director Mr.Hatem Chakroun noted that the project illustrates their ability to propose diverse financing sources and products and to mobilize non sovereign actors to promote the agriculture sector.

“The Agreenfi program to which this project belongs aims at increasing the access to finance product in rural areas and in the end the reduction of territorial inequalities. Our goal is to transform agriculture practices in order to achieve the productive and resilient agriculture and more globally to promote a sustainable development modlel” he said .

According to Mrs. Priscilla Mirembe Serukka, the chairperson board of directors of SOLUTI, this is a great milestone to have AFD as key funding partner, and the credit facility and grant shall enable SOLUTI to increase its outreach to smallholders. This she revealed will enhance financing opportunities to the low income people in the region.