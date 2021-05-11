Frerich Fowarders boss in court for missing imports

By Sania Babirye

The Director of Frerich Forwarders (U) LTD has been Arraigned before Buganda road court and charged with two counts of failure to present imported consignment for Inspection contrary to the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Act.

56 year old Kasoma Frederick appeared before Chief Magistrate Miriam Akello Ayo and denied the said offences.

The Court however granted him a one Million shillings cash bail and ordered him to be returned back to court on the 26th of this Month for further mention of his case.

According to the charge sheet, Kasoma and others still at large during the Month of August 2020 at Good Brothers International ICD at Namanve in Mukono district, being a clearing Agent, contracted by Peninah Josie failed to present Consignments registered on customs for Physical Verification by standard sectors of UNBS Import Inspection Department.

He is further accused of failing to present Consignments registered on customs entry at Kampala Modernity ICD in Namanve in the same month when he was contracted by a Makki Investments ltd,Unique Auto Traders ltd and Al-siddique Motors Ltd.