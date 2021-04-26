Front line workers encouraged to take COVAX

By Moses Kidandi

The Ministry of Health is warning that as the expiry date of the COVID-19 vaccines draws closer the vaccines are slowly running out of stalk.

In a bid to avert the current threat of new strains of COVID-19, State minister for primary Health care Joyce Kaduchu is encouraging the public especially front line workers to take advantage of the less than one million doses left and go for vaccination.

Despite a low turn up,health workers are being encouraged to go for the jab which she says is safe like any other Vaccines to avoid a worse scenario of a likely second out break.