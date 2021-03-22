Fuel station owners advised to beef up security

By Robert Segawa

Police have carried out a joint operation with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) leading to arrest of a 25 year old man found with an improvised explosive device.

According to police spokesperson,Fred Enanga,Daniel Kaliisa was arrested from Bulyantete village in Buikwe district after a tip off by locals.

Enanga said that a search in Kaliisa’s home led to discovery of several items including several mobile phones, fake national IDs and materials about terrorism activities.

The police spokesperson said bomb experts are now examining the improvised explosive device to ascertain its capacity as investigations into the matter continue.

In a related development, the police spokesperson said they are also investigating two separate attacks at fuel stations in Gayaza and Ssekanyonyi, Wakiso district.

Enanga said the two attacks happened in the night of 17th March when unknown people tried to burn Prime fuel station in Gayaza and Lorris petrol station in Ssekanyonyi

He however urged proprietors of fuel stations to enhance their security to avert any possible attacks from unknown assailants.