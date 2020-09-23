Fun Factory in new COVID-19 awareness hit

By Daudi Zirimala

Twaweza Uganda has teamed up with popular comedy outfit, Fun Factory to release a song Titled Yambala Mask which loosely translates to wear your mask, the song promotes messages about protecting yourself and your loved ones against the Corona virus.

According to Twaweza communications manager Martha Chemutai the song’s lyrics are in six languages – Luganda, Runyakitara, Kiswahili, Lusoga, Lingala and Luo – and encourage everyone to wear a mask so as to prevent the spread of the virus and protect their loved ones while drawing attention to the seriousness of the virus and highlighting its symptoms.

She noted that in a campaign dubbed Together against COVID-19, they are supporting government efforts by translating critical public health messages from the Ministry of Health into music and comedy so the messages reach the general public and stick.

Click Link to find song: