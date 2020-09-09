Gen Sabiiti demands for a law protecting witnesses in rape and defilement cases

By Robert Segawa

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Major General Sabiiti Muzei has asked all the legal brains to come up and have a law that protects victims and witnesses in cases of Sexual Gender Based Violence where women and girls are raped and defiled respectively .

Major General Sabiiti Muzei says that many of the victims of rape and their witnesses fear to go to courts of law to give conclusive evidence. They say that they are stigmatized while in other cases they simply fear for their lives .

He said during the official opening of a police workshop for CID officers and their spouses from Nsambya and Kibuli which will last. The workshop will be about Gender Based Violence and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and it was organised organized by Justice Law and Order Sector – JLOS and Sweden today at CID Headquarters Kibuli .

He adds that most of the cases fail due to the cultural reasons. Some victims can barely explain to court how the rape or defilement happened.

General Muzei further says that the Uganda Police force is improving the forensic directorate to see that samples and exhibits are handled well on the part of investigations.