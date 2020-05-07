German national charged with aggravated defilement dies in jail

By Sania Babirye

A frail 79 year old Germany National Bernhard Bery Glaser who is charged with aggravated defilement and child trafficking has died in Luzira prison this morning after battling skin cancer.

On Wednesday, High court judge Moses Kawumo ordered the Bernhard to pay 30 million cash if he is to be granted bail to travel back to his country for treatment.

However, he failed to raise the money and was remanded back to Luzira prison until he could meet the bail money.

But this morning, the prison’s spokes person Frank Baine has confirmed that Glaser has unfortunately passed away this morning.

He was charged by Masaka high court in March 2019 with 28 counts of defilement , indecent assault, aggravated child trafficking and opening of a unapproved children’s home .

While granting him bail Justice Kawumi stated that the suspect was indeed sick and had also presented substantial sureties including the LC5. chairman of Kalangala David Lugoolobi among others.

He also ordered that that he reports back to court until he is fine enough to stand trial and banned him from traveling to Kalangala district.

In January this year, his lawyers led by Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochenge presented another medical report from the Director of Uganda cancer institute Jackson Oryemu to Masaka high court stating that Blazer’ had terminal skin cancer called melanoma which has spread to other parts of his body and is in urgent need of proper medical attention that cannot be provided by Uganda’s cancer institute.

In July 2019, Blazer had asked for bail, however Justice Winfred Nabisinde denied him bail after the institute had stated that the cancer was manageable here in Uganda.

The foreigner who is based in Kalangala district and was running an NGO Ssese Humanitarian services for over 10 years at Mwena..

Through his lawyer Evans Ochenge, the paedophile had first sopted for pre bargaining in which a suspect pleads guilty to a lesser punishment.

The suspect was apparently running the said organization claiming to be looking after and rehabilitating child victims of sexual violence, sex trafficking and those who are at risk of sex abuse before turning on them and sexually assaulting them and trafficking them.

By the time of his arrest he was looking after 20 girls between the age of 3 to 20 years of age.

The suspect who had been in Uganda since 2007 was arrested on charged of defiling 18 minors although he was later set free and during his recent arrest by security operatives from the CID, 11 children were also rescued from his care.

The residence were he was staying with his victims had also been registered as the office for his NGO as a Sexual and Psychosocial centre.

So far two girls of 12 and 14 years accused him of defiling them since 2007.