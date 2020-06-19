Germany donates 2.3million Euros in fight against desert locusts

By Daudi Zirimala

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has made a contribution of 2.3 million EUR to boost efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the fight against the Desert Locusts in Uganda.

The contribution will go towards providing relief and cash assistance to about 4000 households and communities affected by the Desert Locusts, particularly in the most affected regions of Karamoja and Teso.

According to Antonio Querido, FAO Country Representative in Uganda, the generous donation from the people of Germany towards the Desert Locust response in Uganda will help families to cope with the negative impacts of the crisis and support them to re-engage in their livelihoods.

Households will also receive unconditional cash transfers for six months, crop and vegetable seed, animal feed as well as farming tools to assist in sustaining agricultural livelihoods.