Girls encouraged to pay more attention to science subjects

By Phiona Namukasa

The Executive Director Electricity Regulatory Authority, a government agency that ensures sustainable electricity supply Eng. Ziria Tibalwa Waako has appealed to parents to encourage the girl child to take science subjects so that they increasingly join the technical sector.

Eng. Ziria says,”science subjects are known to be taken by the boy child yet girls can also handle them if they are strongly guided and empowered by their parents.”

She adds that parents should encourage and inspire the girl child that so that they can also serve in science oriented positions.

Eng. Ziria encouraged women that as they celebrate this day to reflect on how best they can improve their lives if they are to go forward.

Many times women spend too much time on less productive matters which hinders their independence.

She also encouraged men to always support women in any developmental activity they do because it is the only way they can strengthen the family.