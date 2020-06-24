Government asked to pay more attention to other diseases too

By Deo Wasswa

The Network of people living with HIV under their national umbrella organisation, The National Forum of People Living with HIV has received hand hygiene commodities worth USD 240,000 as part of efforts to improve hygiene and sanitation as the country continues to battle with COVID-19.

The kits donated by USAID together with Reckitt Benckiser Group and Dembe group will be distributed to 100,000 people living with HIV across the country.

While receiving the donation Dr. Steven Watiti the board chair of the network has urged health workers, government and health partners to put more attention on other diseases as it fights the corona virus disease also.

He says, as the government continues to fight the deadly corona virus other diseases, especially HIV, have gotten less attention yet it has continued to claim lives of Ugandans