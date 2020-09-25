Government hands over ambulances to Uganda Red Cross

By Moses Kidandi

Uganda Red Cross Society with support from the Government of Uganda has received 10 ambulances to support emergency response activities along major highways in Uganda. The selected highways are also considered hot spot areas that are prone to accidents and the ambulances will support emergency evacuations.

Through the annual budget appropriation to Government ministries and departments, the Uganda Red Cross in the year 2019 /2020 received funding worth 9.35bn shillings through the Ministry of Health. Part of this funding was allocated towards construction of a Health Center III in Bunambutye to support the families relocated from Bududa (on going), while the remaining funds were directed towards procurement of ambulances, Blood Mobilization and relief nonfood item kits to respond to disaster affected families.

While commissioning and handing over the ambulances, the Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda noted the work done by the Uganda Red Cross as part of their mandate as stipulated in the Red Cross Act as an integral part of the deliverable by the office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine says Uganda Red Cross will work closely with the Ministry of Health and support district Health Operations.

Atwine says the ambulances services will run in close coordination with the Ministry of Health, the Police rescue and response unit and the Red Cross teams, we will be able to bridge the gap and reduce fatalities that were arising from delayed response due to lack of emergency rescue vehicles and teams.

Uganda Red Cross Secretary General Robert Kwesiga says communities need these ambulances to help in the quick evacuation of accident victims and other emergency cases than never before. We therefore say Thank you to the Government of Uganda for your support and we pledge to continue serving Ugandans as per our mandate.

Uganda Red Cross will deploy 10 ambulances, with committed staff and trained response and rescue teams to support the ambulance operations.The ambulances will serve at the highways of with two based at the Uganda Red cross HQs – Jinja highway, Masaka, Mbarara, Kabale highway, Kampala – Gulu highway, Mbale – Soroti highway, Kampala Hoima highway, Kampala – Fort portal highway, and Kampala – Lira highways.