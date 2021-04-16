Government sued over detained American National

By Sania Babirye

The Government has been sued in the high court by Lawyers from legal Aid demanding for immediate unconditional release of an American national Guy Milton Smith who was reportedly arrested by security agencies about a month ago.

The Government has been jointly sued alongside Brigadier Chris Serunjogi Ddamulira the Director of Crime Intelligence in Uganda Police Force, the Commandant Special Investigations Bureau, Kireka and the Inspector General of Police.

In their suit, the lawyers claim that Government and its Security agencies invaded Smith’s home in Fort Portal City at around 2:00 am on March 21st 2021 and forcibly whisked him away to Kampala, and he continues to be held incommunicado at a police facility in Kireka under the command of Ddamulira.

According to an affidavit sworn in by Smith’s wife Sharon Tusiime, her husband is the father of her two children a girl aged 11 years and a boy aged six years and that they have been raising their family together in Kitebutura “A” Cell Njara Ward, Central Division, Fort Portal City,

Tusiime further claims that her is and was taken while recovering from an eye surgery from Ruharo Eye Center in Mbarara for a surgical procedure on his right eye which he underwent on the 16th of March 2021.

She accuses the security operatives of breaking into their house and forcefully taking her sick husband away in a drone van escorted by two other motor vehicles without any identification numbers.

The lawyer argue that the said detention by Ddamulira is unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful and should be lifted.

The petitioners further accuses Ddamulira as the notorious commander of the drone operations that they claim has wrecked thousands of families through enforced disappearances, property and wealth destruction, detention without trial, torture and other gross human rights violations.

They have asked court to compel the respondents to unconditionally release him on grounds that his constitutional right to liberty continues to be violated with impunity by the respondents through their agents and servants.

Court is yet to set a date for hearing.