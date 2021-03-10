Government tables bill to regulate fisheries industry

By Alice Lubwama

Government has tabled the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill seeking to curb illegal fishing on Uganda’s Water bodies.

The bill was presented to parliament by the government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa who said that the proposed law will also help to address post-harvest losses resulting from inadequate fish handling facilities and poor hygiene to increase the availability of fish and fisheries products for marketing and consumption.

The proposed law is a revision of the Fish Act of 2000, which only regulates capture of fish and does not address aquaculture activities.

The activities to be regulated include management of commercial fishing, fish selling, post-harvest handling, fish transportation, scrutiny and control monitoring of fisheries units as well as fisheries research.

The Bill is part of efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to provide an enabling policy and regulation framework to the stakeholders engaged in fisheries and aquaculture activities.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga directed the parliament’s committee on Agriculture, Animal Industries and fisheries to scrutinize the bill and report to parliament after 45 days.