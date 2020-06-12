Government warns against child labor

By Daudi Zirimala

Uganda today joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Day against Child Labor under theme is “COVID-19: Protect Children from Child Labour, Now More Than Ever!” as a reminder to all governments, workers and employers organizations to take measures to reduce the risk of children sliding into child labor.

Speaking about the Day the state Minister for Children Hon Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said that the children who are most susceptible to child labour are children from low income households especially those who parents earn their family food from daily income.

She notes that with daily income lost because of the lock down, children from low income households especially in urban and per-urban areas were more at risk of getting into child labor in search for income for food.

Minister Kiyingi said that the elimination of child labor calls for collective efforts all of stakeholders including parents and the community because the war against child labor is not a war against all child work but work that compromises the physical, mental and moral development of a child.