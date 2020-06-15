Grandmother’s consortium demands for protection of eldery people’s rights

By Deo Wasswa

Organizations supporting elder persons in the country want the government to expedite the passing of National council for older persons bill to ensure more protection of older persons in the country.

Kezia Mukasa, executive director, Grandmothers consortium Uganda says the bill which is currently on cabinet Level, has all measures to protect the rights of older people and redress once their rights are violated or abused.

According to her, once the bill is passed into a law and communities get sensitized about it, the country will see less or no abuse of older persons .

She says as Uganda joins the rest of the world today 15th June to commemorate the world elderly abuse awareness day 2020, the government should quickly have plans in place to support people between 60 and 79 years as it does to those above 80years.

Canon Joram Tibasimwa, the Chairperson National council for elderly persons however says, the government must put invest in creating awareness about protecting the rights of older persons.

He says most of the rights of older persons are being violated or abused in their homes and in communities.

He also says despite the government effort to support order persons with 25000 Uganda shillings per month, it’s still to little and it only goes to those above 80years.

He says the world elderly awareness day 2020 has come at times when older persons are facing different forms of violation and abuse in communities where they live.

According to Uganda bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Uganda has 1.6 million older persons and is expected to increase to 5.5 million in the year 2050.