Group arrested in connection to recent robbery of Chinese National

By Robert Segawa

The joint security team including operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and the Directorate of Crime Intelligence has arrested six suspects who were part of a gang that posed as National Water and Sewerage Corporation staff and robbed over shs100 million from a Chinese national in Kyambogo.

Addressing a news conference at police headquarters in Naguru, Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested after an earlier arrest of one Elizabeth Kiiza, alias Mbabazi Judith a resident of Lungujja Kitunzi. Kiiza who was a former employee to the Chinese was seen and identified in the CCTV camera footage. She as found and arrested in Ntungamo where she was found constructing a house for her mother.

Enanga noted that Kiiza later led security to the other gang members including Edison Musinguzi a resident of Nansana Ganda and was a team leader, Wilson Kalyango, a resident of Mengo Musajja Alumbwa, Mpirize Joseph, Muwozo Dan , and one Kamuzo who were found in a guest house in Bundibugyo where they were planning another mission in the neighboring DRC.

According to the police spokesperson, the group was found with a motor vehicle they were going to use for transport during their mission.

He said investigations are still ongoing to help arrest other suspects connected to the gang and also recover more exhibits.