Gulu leaders turn to individuals and companies for food relief items

BY Deo Wasswa

Leaders in Gulu town are stressed with the pressure from bodaboda operators, saloon operators and special hire drivers who are demanding for food to feed their families.

Speaking to capital radio, the mayor of Gulu municipality, George Labeja noted with concern that these people are approaching them on daily basis asking for maize flour and beans yet the leaders have nothing to offer.

He says following the delays by the central government to support their population with food relief, they are now calling for food aid and other kind of support from individuals and companies to help these people.

He however advises those still in Gulu town yet can access their villages to go and start farming vegetables and other food that growing fast as the another solution to address food insecurity .