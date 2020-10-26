Ham case: Judge sets date for rule on DTB appeal

By Sania Babirye

The high court commercial division Justice Flavia Zeija has set the 2nd of November 2020 to rule on an appeal filed by DTB bank against businessman Ham Mukasa of Mukasa enterprises in which court had stopped a syndicated loan amounting to 39.7 billion that Ham acquired from the bank.

Today, lawyers representing Businessman Ham Mukasa led by Fred Muwema have asked court to dismiss the said appeal with costs on grounds that the said appeal is incompetent in law and misconceived.

Muwema has stated that the high court commercial division did not error in anyway while dismissing the said loan since DTB broke the rules that governs the banking industry and that they over hyped their alleged losses.

Muwema also wants DTB to return the money since they unlawfully took it and since they also lost the case saying its unfair for the bank that lost the case to stay with the money.

DTB bank lawyer Kiryowa Kiwanuka has asked court to stay the execution of the commercial high division court judge Henry Peter Adonyo ruling until final determination of the said appeal.

Kiryowa noted that that the said ruling that was handed in the 7th of October 2020 was full of many irregularities including ordering that the bank returned Kigundu’s titles land titles after wining the case and over 120bn shillings that DTB had taken from his accounts.