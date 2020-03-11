Handshakes, hugging banned as government take precaution against corona virus

By Deo Wasswa

The ministry of health has banned handshakes and hugging in a bid to prevent the spread of Corona Virus that started in Wuhan China.

The minister for health Jane Ruth Aceng has also announced that all passengers arriving in the country through Entebbe International Airport will be sprayed with sanitizers to avoid importation of the virus, while travelers from China, Italy, Spain, USA, France, Netherlands, Germany that have been ravaged by the disease will be subjected to 14 days of self-quarantine on their cost upon their arrival in Uganda

She noted that the government has reviewed the evolution of corona virus in the affected countries to ensure they come up with appropriate measures to deal with the disease.

Minister noted that Travelers from 16 countries where the virus is on high such as China, Italy, Spain, USA, France, Netherlands, Germany among others will be subjected to 14 days of self-quarantine on their cost upon their arrival at Entebbe airport.

The ministry also confirmed that as of now, no any case of corona virus has been identified in Uganda.

However service providers especially boda boda riders are asking government to provide treated surgical masks to boda boda riders as a means of preventing them from being infected with Corona virus.

It should be noted that areas like Acacia have been known to host a decent number of foreigners that people offering especially transportation services are asking government for serious precautionary intervention.

Capital radio managed to speak to Ssenyonjo Joseph a boda boda rider at Acacia who expressed the fear that if Corona virus enters Uganda they will be infected since they transport different people who come from different countries.The nature of their business doesn’t discriminate who they transport and who they leave.

