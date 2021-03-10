Hawker faces court over robbery accusations

By Sania Babirye

A hawker who is part of a 30 member group that gang robs residents in Kyebando has been committed to the High Court to stand trial on several charges of aggravated robbery.

18 year old Kyeyune Ramathan a resident of Gayaza in Wakiso district was arrested after him and his co accused who are still on the run, on the night of 14th October 2020 at around midnight, attacked residents of Kyebando Kisalosalo by breaking into their houses and robbing them of their various properties including mobile phones and cash while using pangas,sticks with nails a d stones.

Some of the victims included the area LC1 secretary of Defense 48 year old Kajubi Umar and a 70 year old man who as lifted from his his 4×6 inch mattress while in sleep and placed on the ground before the attackers left with his mattress.

The victim only realized in the morning, that he was sleeping on the floor with his mattress missing, only to be told by fellow residents that he was just as a victim as them, in the said gang robbery that happened last night.

The suspect was arrested after one of the victim who was hiding in the bathroom recognized his face but, he refused to give up his accomplices up to date.

He has now further been remanded to Kitalya government prison until the high court will call him for his trial.