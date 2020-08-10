Headteacher faces jail over embezzlement

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption court has ordered the head teacher of Nadungat SS in Moroto district to refund 27,110,200 he embezzled in 2014 during the time he was a head teacher at Karambi SS in Kasese district.

This is after 56 year old Abraham Katwanga pleaded guilty to the said charge this morning.

The court has ordered him to also pay a fine if 3.5 million shillings or failure to do so serve 12 months in Luzira prison.

Prosecution states that between the month of February 2014 and December 2014 in the district of Kasese while being headteacher of Karambi as stole 27, 110,200 shillings belonging to Karambi school the money he had access too by virtue of his office.