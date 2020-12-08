Hearing of OPM officials case pushed to 2021

By Sania Babirye

The high court anti corruption division has started trying the four officials from the office of the prime minister on corruption charges of inflating prices for COVID-19 relief food relief.

These include Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Under Secretary-Joel Wanjala, the Commissioner in charge of relief Disaster Preparedness and Head of the COVID 19 Relief Management- John Martin Owor and the Assistant Commissioner (Head of Procurement and Disposal Unit) Fred Lutimba Kyeyune.

They have appeared before Justice Margret Tibulya and formerly charged but pleaded not guilty to the said charges.

Its alleged that in April /2020 in Kampala the four accused started the procurement process of relief food days to the official announcement by the President for government to procure and distribute food to the Vulnerable Urban Poor who had been badly affected by the COVID-19 Nation -Wide Lock down.

Prosecution evidence further states that Guwatudde signed the award letters to suppliers to distribute the required food items without authorization from the accounting officer also her co-accused Joel Wanjala

Prosecution further states that that the said procurement didn’t go through any bidding process to select the suitable companies to suppliers; and neither was there a Market Survey to establish the actual cost of the Maize, beans, sugar and Powdered Milk that was to be supplied but instead Suppliers were contacted by John Martin Owor through Telephone Calls and Whatsapp Messages.

According to the DPP, this exposed Consumers to poor quality food and government at a risk of paying for sub-standard items since most of the Companies were found not to be qualified yet a renegotiation with the Suppliers who had been tipped by the accused persons to supply a kilogram of beans at UGX 5000 and Maize at UGX 3000 saved UGX 4.5 billion of s tax payers money.

The case has been adjourned to the 26th of march 2021 with justice Tibulya ordering prosecution to makes a full disclosure of all its intended evidence to the defense team before witnesses are summoned.