Herbalist researcher who claims to have cure for cancer meets AG

By Sania Babirye

The attorney general of Uganda has accepted to hold talks with the herbal researcher who claims to have a cure of cancer and diabetes.

David Senfuka the proprietor of Leona-NNN-Medical Research and Diagnostics center accuses government for failing to give him a go ahead and conduct human clinical trials on his herbs despite the facts that there are reports and testimonies of people claiming to have been cured by the same medicine.

However, when the case came up today before Justice Nabayo for hearing, Senfuka’s lawyer William Kyobe told court that they held talks with government and they are ready to take necessary steps to have laboratory tests of the medicine.

In a suit before High Court Civil Division, Ssenfuka sued Attorney General jointly with the World Health Organisation seeking for a declaration that it was wrong for government to refuse to clear his herbal formula but also order government to do it.

He also wants court to declare that the officials, agencies and other organs of AG have failed to serve him with the necessary protocol and other required services to enable him effectively and efficiently carry out their research and intervention trial up to its final stage.

Ssenfuka states that he grew up with his late grand mother Leonia Nalongo Namuganga who nurtured him into the practice of traditional medicine thus discovering a wonder herbal formula which is used to treat people suffering from various bodily disease ailments.

He explains that his research involved finding a way of reversing the syndrome in the body attacked either by diabetes or cancer to its normal position before the attack and that in cases of diabetes, the herbal formula restores hormones to enable the body normally produce and control insulin.

Ssenfaka further states that he has been able to treat some prominent people including retired High Court Judge, John Bosco Katutsi who have since testified to have been cured.