Human rights activists ask parliament to check security agencies over continued violence

By Deo Wasswa

The Ugandan Parliament has been urged to convene an argent meeting involving all heads of government security agencies to ask them explain the continued misbehavior of security personnel against the innocent citizens especially during the covid19 lock down.

The press conference held in Kampala, organizations advocating for human rights say, the meeting should address how to bring the mater to an end.

The statement presented to the media by Sylvia Namubiru, the executive director of legal aids service providers network, an umbrella which brings together 55 organization has revealed some of these cases of abuse.

Among them include, The killing of Mr. Francis Ogwanga Munu, an elderly man aged 65 years was beaten in Oyam district on 27th June under the guise of enforcing curfew guidelines.

The case of Private Robert Muyaga who short his wife, Jacqueline Nagasha dead in Masaka town on allegations that she was having an extra Marital affairs with Francis Musasizi, the Lutovu B village chairperson on 08th may 2020.

On 30th April , a 25 year old deaf and blind Oloya Willis was shot in the leg by an LDU in Mugira west village, Ago district.

In Lagile Parish, Pader district, a police officer shot at three people killing one Odong Bosco on site.

On 7th July 2020, four LDU officers were under the spotlight for assaulting the Mityana Lc5 chairman , Joseph Luzige.

Another Victim of security torture is the late Emanuel Tegu, a veterinary student at Makerere university who was allegedly beaten by unidentified security operatives.