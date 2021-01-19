Human Rights Commission says elections were free and fair

By Alice Lubwama

The Uganda human rights commission says the recently concluded presidential elections were free and fair because people turned up in big numbers to vote.

While releasing their preliminary report on the presidential and parliamentary elections at the commission offices in Kampala the acting chairperson of the commission Katebalirwe Amooti said that those who think that the exercise was not free and fair are entitled to their opinion and should collect evidence to take the matter to court instead of burning petrol stations and roads.

He also defended the deployment by security agencies during elections, saying this did not affect the people from voting because they turned up in big numbers.

On the house arrest of National unity platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi , the commission has regretted the inconveniences caused by the security agents to Kyagulanyi and his family but said he should follow the law and ask his lawyers to take up the matter to the courts of law rather than encouraging people to violate it.

The commission justified the suspension of the internet by the Government, they say it is permitted under the access to information act to limit the right of access to information in case of any security threat.

One of the commissioners Dr Patricia Achan says the Government took a drastic measure to suspend the internet on realizing that the internet was becoming a security threat.

“If the state came up and said this is becoming a security threat, there is a lot of misinformation out there , some religious institutions had come up with some prophecies that there is going to be a lot of bloodshed in the country so Government had to take that drastic measure.” Achan said.