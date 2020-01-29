Hungarian prime minister hails Uganda for hosting refugees

By Moses Kidandi

The minister of state for relief and disaster preparedness Musa Ecweru has urged African countries to emulate Uganda and provide homes for the displaced people in the region.

Ecweru said these people are mainly from Africa and find it very easy to adopt to the environment, climate and the culture of any African country.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Hungarian government officials at the prime minister’s office who are on a fact finding visit to refugee camps in Uganda.

For his part, Balazs Orban who represented the Hungarian prime minister’s office hailed Uganda for it’s political stability which has enabled it to host a large number of refugees.

He pledged to support countries who are hosting the refugees.

Uganda is home to over 1.3 million registered refugees from countries such as DR Congo and South Sudan.