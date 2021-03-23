Husband ordered to pay wife UGX 800,000 for beating her

By Sania Babirye

A 47 year old tax driver and husband Patrick Amanya a resident of Mulimira zone in Nakawa is ordered by city hall court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise to pay his wife Teresa Nakiyingi 800,000 shillings in compensation after beating her severely in domestic violence related incident.

Amanya has been convicted and sentenced to the said punishment after he pleaded guilty to the offence of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

The magistrate has ordered that Amanya pays Nakiyingi 100,000 shillings every month for a period of 8 months starting from 30th of this month.

Prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire states that Patrick Amanya a driver and a resident of Mulimira zone in Nakawa Division, on 26th May 2019 at Mulimira zone assaulted Teresa Nakiyingi thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Amanya who was on remand at Kitalya government prison is also convicted of domestic violence of which he has been cautioned to enable him go back and look after his three children.

Prosecution had alleged that Amanya on May 26th 2019 at Mulimira zone Bukoto in Nakawa division, unlawfully engaged himself in acts of Domestic violence against his wife Teresa Nakiyingi to wit assaulting her using abusive language, preventing her from accessing the children and failing to provide basic needs for her.