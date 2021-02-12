ICC marks day against child soldiers

By Sania Babirye

To mark the International Day against Use of child soldiers today, the International Criminal Court has produced series on former child soldiers in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) led by Kony , in which they tell stories about their experiences.

The International Criminal Court says it will continue using stories of survivors of the world’s worst crimes to bring the people into focus and stop stigmatization of the said victims.

Some of these series include one of Paul, a 23 year old who was abducted by LRA Joseph Kony’s rebels at 9 years while he was hiding under his bed and spent two years in the bush in captivity committing many war crimes at the orders of LRA commanders before he later escaped as a youths.

ICC says by gatherings and sharing such stories with the world, and with the survivors’ communities, they hope to tear down isolation and stigmas, and replace them with strength, healing and empowerment by empowering survivors to tell their stories in their own voices:

The day is also referred to as the Red hand day and its aim is continue bringing awareness against the violation of children’s rights and bring an end to it.

The day comes after ICC found guilty and convicted Dominic Ongwen a former LRA child soldier who rose through the ranks up to commander of the senior Brigade with 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, attempted murder, rape sexual violence among others.

Ongwen was abducted by LRA rebels at the age of 9 but the court among other things faulted him for not leaving or escaping as other firmer abductees did but instead chose to stay and later became a top general and commanded many attacks on refugee camps within Northern Uganda for over two decades .