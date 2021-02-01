ICT ministry to intervene on online sexual abuse

By Deo Wasswa



Parents have been urged to be mindful of the content their children are accessing on the internet especially during this time when government is popularizing e-learning. Torach Julius, commissioner in the Ministry of ICT said this during the launch on a new campaign against online child sexual abuse dubbed “Help children be Children.”

Reports from internet watch foundation show that globally, online child sexual abuse has increased by 16%.

Through this campaign, the public is being urged to report any child sexual abuse content they come across online to a designated portal of www.stopit.ug.

Once reported through the portal, images and videos are assessed by trained analysts from Internet watch foundation in UK and if they are found to contain child sexual abuse, they can be blocked and removed from the internet.

The portal is run in partnership with Ugandan and international bodies including National information technology Authority (NITA), National computer emergency response team of Uganda, internet society chapter and the ministry of internal affairs.

In the year 2020, over 150,000 were confirmed as containing images and videos on the internet of children being sexually abused.

The launch comes at a time when the country is preparing to commemorate the international day for safer internet on 10th February.