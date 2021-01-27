IGP Ochola says 2021 elections were by far the most peaceful

By Robert Segawa

The Inspector General of Police Okoth Martin Ochola has revealed that the 2021 General elections were peaceful despite the anticipated threats of plan B.

While addressing a joint press briefing Ochola added the remarks while addressing a joint press briefing at police headquarters Naguru, he said the 2021 general elections will go down in history as one of the most successful and peaceful we have ever held.

IGP Okoth Ochola also noted that they registered 250 Elections related offenses from 23 policing regions and he revealed that even though there is no specific threats of post elections, they are aware of alarming assumptions by former presidential candidates who claim that Elections were not free and fair.

He warned that the joint security agencies will maintain their deployment and monitoring the security situation during the post elections .