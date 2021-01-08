IGP Ochola warns against violence before and after elections

By Robert Segawa

The Inspector General of Police Okoth Martin Ochola has revealed that even though there is no specific threat to the country,they have heard several candidates who are threatening violence during the upcoming elections.

Addressing journalists, at a joint security meeting at police headquarters Naguru, Ochola warned politicians against any attempt to cause violence during all even after general election.

IGP Ochola noted that they have prepared various joint inter agency security task teams which were set up to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful manner without violence.

He further warned that whoever wishes to participate in any acts of violence after the 14th general election that they will regret the consequences.