Immigration officer sent to jail over Bribery

By Sania Babirye

Nakawa magistrate court has remanded an immigration Officer with the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters in Kampala for soliciting for bribes from desperate Ugandans seeking passports on express.

Jesca Kalenge has appeared before Nakawa Grade One Magistrate Ponsiano Odwori who charged her with demanding money by menaces.

Court however, denied her bail and remanded her to Kigo government prison until the 8th of April for further mention of her case.

Prosecution alleges that on March 12th 2021 at Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters in Kampala with intent to steal, Kalenge demanded 350,000 shillings from Yonah Mugoya with menaces.

According to evidence before court, the accused had been demanding bribes from desperate Ugandans especially those from the Eastern Region.

She was arrested after she demanded 350,000 shillings from Mugoya to help him get his passport faster despite clearing the mandated fees for the passport.

She was arrested by the state house anti corruption unit headed by Col.Edith Nakalema on the 24th of March after the victim recorded their phone call conversations.