Immigration offices set to open on Wednesday

By Robert Segawa

The ministry of internal affairs, department of immigration will resume operations tomorrow 10th June.

The offices were closed last Thursday after one of their driver from Elegu boarder point tested positive for Covid-19.

The immigration spokesperson Jacob Siminyu says they’ll reopen but only to essential stuff and they will work under ministry of health guidelines of social distancing.

Siminyu however, notes that the department is yet to resume issuance and renewal of passport.

He adds that there was office fumigation and essential contact were on self quarantine for 14 days.