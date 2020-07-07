Informal sector to get interest free loans to stimulate businesses

By Daudi Zirimala

Business people in the informal sector have a reason to smile after White Army Poverty Eradication Uganda a local NGO has started giving out loans to them without interest to enable them stimulate their businesses.

According to the Chief executive Officer of White Army Adam Mugga, the informal sector are vulnerable because their businesses were much affected by Covid-19 pandemic and that is why they decided to come up with this stimulus package to enable them access free interest loans.

Mugga noted that initially the stimulus package was going be rolled out in eight parishes that make Lubaga South before they roll it out to areas of the country.