Internal affairs minister asks Ugandans to embrace online passport application

By Robert Segawa

Over eighty three thousand passports have been issued since the launch of online applications in December 2019 says state minister for internal affairs, Obiga Kania.

While addressing the media Minister Obiga Kania said the new online system has improved service delivery with 83223 passports issued as of 27th Jan 2020.

Minister now appeals to all Ugandans to embrace the system to avoid being conned or exploited.