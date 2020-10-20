IPOD chairman demands explanation on distribution of party activities money

By Alice Lubwama

The chairperson Inter party organization for dialogue (IPOD) also president general of Justice Forum (JEEMA ) Asumani Basalirwa has demanded that speaker Kadaga asks the finance minister Matia Kasaija to explain the basis which he instructed the Electoral commission to distribute funds political parties activities depending on numerical strength in parliament.

Basalirwa has informed parliament this afternoon that although the matter was conclusively discussed by IPOD and the political parties and organization act requires the electoral commission to distribute the money equally the funds were given out basing on numerical strength on instructions of Kasaija.

He says that out of the 15 billion shillings released to the electoral commission for party activities NRM party got 12 billion shillings, FDC 1.5 billion, DP 650 million UPC 350 million and JEEMA got only 41 million shillings, which he says is unfair.