ISER asks government to refocus on fight against COVID-19

By Deo Wasswa

Non-governmental organisation named Initiative for social and economic rights is asking the government to re-focus on the fight against the spread of COVID-19 since elections will be ending soon.

While addressing journalists the organization said, since the campaign started in November, Ugandans are confused about the fight against COVID-19.

They say that the national task force on COVID- 19 used to give updates to the nation stopped three months back.

Allan Kembabazi, programs manager at ISER remarked during the launch of the twelve questions to the government in regard to COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the questions were, what is the government’s progress to have vaccines in the country? Will the vaccine work here? What is the country’s COVID-19 vaccine plan? How much will people be paying for each dose? What is the plan to get the country sufficient? The plan for vaccine distribution among others.

The organisation also wants to know the which category will be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is obtained.