IUEA ventures into electric motor bikes

By Gloria Nakiyimba

In an effort to contribute to a sustainable shift to low emissions electric mobility in Uganda transport sector, the International University of East Africa –IUEA has started making electric powered motor bikes under the E-Mobility pilot program.

The pilot project was launched on the 16th of March at the Kansanga main campus with the exhibition of the university’s first electric motor bikes.

Motor care Uganda-Nissan also showcased its electrical powered vehicle.

The program is part of the project that the United Nations Environmental Program is implementing in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam under the theme “integrating electric 2&3 wheeler into existing urban transport modes in developing and transitional countries”.

This pilot program is funded by the International climate initiative of the Germany federal ministry of environment, nature, conservation and nuclear safety

Dr. Emeka Akaezuwa the University Vice chancellor says the electric motorbikes and vehicles have been developed in partnership with Motor Care Uganda-NISSAN.

“We are therefore proud to be part of this program that will transform the transport industry to a low carbon development path. IUEA in partnership with the clean air initiative will put all its research capacity into this program such that the study results will provide an evidence bases for policy makers” said Dr. Emeka

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Emeka noted that “technology is at the heart of our philosophy. We combine the best traditions with the opportunities and advances of the modern world”

The electric motorbikes are very fast, require less maintenance, as well as give a quieter ride compared to fuel powered bikes.

“Electric mobility represents the transport of the future, IUEA is proud to be part of that definition for the future of our environment, environment and for our country” he averred.