Janet Museveni : Cheating in schools show inadequacies in the education system

By Deo Wasswa

Minister for education and sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has noted with great concern the increasing number of teachers are getting involved in circulation of fake examination papers to make money. Sadly, many schools fell victim of this and taught their candidates through the night, only for poor learners to find that the examination papers had very different content.

She noted this while releasing 2019 Primary leaving examination at Kampala parents school.

According to Janet, the corrupt and fraudulent action of these teachers caused candidates to perform poorly.

She has also commended the security agencies for arresting many of these criminals and hopes the courts of law will hand down appropriate punishments upon conviction.

She added that when school participate in buying these papers and teaching the content to the candidates overnight , it is a sign of serious inadequacies in the teaching / learning process in schools.

Uganda National Examinations Board has registered an improvement in the performance of the pupils who sat for the 2019 Uganda leaving examinations.

According to UNEB executive secretary Daniel Odongo, out of the Total Number of candidates 695,804 of which 336,040 (48.3) boys and 359,764 (51.7) are female who sat for exams,617,150 (90.4%) passed the exams.

According to the results,69,243 (10.1%) passes with division one,318,155 in second division and 140,420 in third division.

89,332 have passed in the forth division while 66,152 accounting for 9.6% are ungraded.

Odongo says that the performance of this year has improved silently compared to the performance of pupils who sat in 2018.