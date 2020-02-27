Janet Museveni encourages more girls to offer sciences

By Deo Wasswa

The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni has urged teachers to encourage female students to offer science subjects. 2019 UACE results indicated a drop in the transition UCE to UACE especially for females in sciences. The first lady says this is regrettable because government through ministry of Education and Sports is investing heavily in provision of teaching and learning materials and laboratories.

A total of 104,476 candidates registered for the examination from 2298 centers of which 43625 were female

An analysis of the overall candidates’ performance in examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates 98.6% qualified for the award of UACE.

At the minimum two principals level required for University admission, 65723 candidates 63.6% qualify. More candidates have qualified for tertiary level admission, compared to 2018

Female candidates although fewer, performed better than their male counterparts at all levels.

The failure rate among female candidates is also lower (0.9%) than for the male (1.7%).

In terms of percentages, Female candidates have performed better than their male counterparts at all principal level pass (A-E) in Arts(Humanities) Mathematics, physics and Agriculture . Male candidates were better in Chemistry , biology, Art and General paper.

Whereas Mathematics, Physics, chemistry and Biology are compulsory subjects at UCE, the number of students, both male and female , who opt for combinations at UACE with above subjects is very low.

Good performances were exhibited by candidates from mainly the traditional government schools and some private schools.

These candidate demonstrated adequate knowledge of subject matter and were able to handle tasks that required high order skills.

Their work in the practical examination papers also showed ability to manipulate apparatus , take accurate recordings of data and interpret the data

UNEB has withheld results of 126 candidates . The most common forms of examination breaches have been external assistance, substitution of scripts, smuggling of unauthorized material into the examination room and impersonation . Principal mathematics, biology and chemistry were the subjects mainly affected