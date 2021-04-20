Japan donates over USD 9 million to Uganda for Ugandan refugees

By Moses Kidandi

The Government of Japan has contributed USD 9.8 Million which is approximately UGX 36 billion to support refugees, host communities as well as border security. This will focus on mitigating the COVID-19 impacts, over a period of one year from April 2021 to March 2022.

The support has been channeled through eight International agencies comprised of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) among others.

According to Japanese Ambassador to Uganda Hidemoto Fukuzawa their contribution is in response to Uganda’s generous progressive refugee policy and needs for humanitarian development support.