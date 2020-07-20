JEEMA launches weighing scale as party symbol

By Sania Babirye

The Justice Forum Political Party has launched the Weighing scale as its new symbol that will appear on the ballot paper in the forth coming 2021 general elections.

While launching the scale, the Party Secretary General and also Bukomansimbi LCV Chairperson Muhammad Katerrega has asked aspirants to popularized the symbol.

He has also advised members to stop adding many political symbols and colors to avoid confusion on the ballot papers during campaigning and voting.

JEEMA says the scale symbolizes Justice, a core Pillar of JEEMA which they pride in and promote and must be the bedrock of leadership in Uganda.