Jinja NUP offices raided by security

By Sania Babirye

Police has today raided and sealed off offices of the National Unity Platform in Jinja District .

The reasons for the raid are yet to be known but party spokesperson Joel Senyonyi says they have arrested two people including their party coordinator and an attendant Saulo Nsongambi to their offices.



This comes hardly a month after security operatives raided NUP headquarter offices in Kamyokya in which over 40 supporters were arrested a d charged in court for being in possession of military gears or its resemblance and are currently on remand in prison.

The security operatives also confiscated property’s including their red uniforms and berets.

The said raid is said to have been commanded by the DPC and RDC of Jinja.

Information shows that documents including all posters have been confiscated.